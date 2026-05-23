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Xander Bogaerts News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Bogaerts isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.

Bogaerts will take a day to regroup Saturday after going just 1-for-17 with six strikeouts over his last five games. Sung-Mun Song will replace him as San Diego's shortstop and bat ninth.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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