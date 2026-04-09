Xander Bogaerts News: Slugs walk-off grand slam

Bogaerts went 2-for-6 with a grand slam, an additional run scored and two stolen bases in a 7-3 extra-innings win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Bogaerts had already put together a good fantasy line thanks to his two thefts when he came up to the plate with the bases loaded in a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the 12th inning. The veteran shortstop then launched a grand slam to left field to send San Diego home with the victory. Bogaerts started very slowly this season, posting a .308 OPS over his first eight games, but he's since turned things around, going 9-for-22 with two homers, five RBI and the pair of steals across his past five contests.