Xander Bogaerts headshot

Xander Bogaerts News: Sparks comeback Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Bogaerts got the Padres on the board with his blast off Emerson Hancock in the sixth inning. The shortstop has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, and five of his efforts in that span have included multiple hits. He's also hit all three of his homers this season during the hot stretch. Bogaerts is batting .284 with a .790 OPS, 13 RBI, five runs scored, two doubles and two stolen bases over 17 contests.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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