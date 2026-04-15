Xander Bogaerts News: Sparks comeback Wednesday
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.
Bogaerts got the Padres on the board with his blast off Emerson Hancock in the sixth inning. The shortstop has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, and five of his efforts in that span have included multiple hits. He's also hit all three of his homers this season during the hot stretch. Bogaerts is batting .284 with a .790 OPS, 13 RBI, five runs scored, two doubles and two stolen bases over 17 contests.
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