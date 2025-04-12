Xander Bogaerts News: Swipes fourth bag

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Friday's 8-0 win against Colorado.

Bogaerts scored the game's first run in the fifth inning when he began the frame with a single, stole second base and came around to score on a Jose Iglesias base knock. After batting just .264 (his lowest mark since 2014) during the regular season last year, Bogaerts has gotten off to a strong start in 2025, slashing .306/.397/.388 through 58 plate appearances. He doesn't have a home run yet, but Bogaerts has contributed four doubles and four steals while walking at a 12.5 percent clip.