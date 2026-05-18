Xander Bogaerts headshot

Xander Bogaerts News: Swipes two bags Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in an 8-3 win against the Mariners on Sunday.

Bogaerts made the most of his lone time reaching base, swiping second and third base before coming around to score following a fifth-inning walk. He has two multi-steal games this season to account for more than half his seven total swipes. While he isn't the most thrilling fantasy shortstop, Bogaerts has been moderately productive, slashing .258/.331/.405 with seven home runs, 23 RBI and 22 runs to go along with the seven thefts.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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