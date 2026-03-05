Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards Injury: Exits with calf tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Edwards was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros with left calf tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The severity of Edwards' injury is still unclear, but the Marlins will likely provide more information following Thursday's contest. The 26-year-old infielder has gone 3-for-11 so far this spring with two RBI, a run scored and three steals over five games.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
