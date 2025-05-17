Fantasy Baseball
Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards Injury: Remaining out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 10:57am

Edwards (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Edwards was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's contest due to back tightness and will take another day off to recover. Manager Clayton McCullough said Saturday that imaging on Edwards' back came back negative, per Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, so the team will have him do some baseball activities to see where he's at. In the meantime, Javier Sanoja will draw another start at shortstop with Ronny Simon at second base.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
