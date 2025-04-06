Xavier Edwards Injury: Scratched with sore knee

The Marlins scratched Edwards from the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta due to a sore right knee, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

According to De Nicola, Edwards initially tweaked his knee in the second game of the season March 28, but he played through the injury before aggravating it on a slide back to first base in Saturday's 4-0 win. Javier Sanoja will pick up a start at shortstop Sunday in place of Edwards, who is considered day-to-day heading into Miami's three-game series versus the Mets that begins Monday.