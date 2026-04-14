Xavier Edwards News: Crosses plate three times Monday
Edwards went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.
The 26-year-old middle infielder continues a blistering start to the season. Edwards has already racked up eight multi-hit performances in 17 games, slashing .359/.414/.516 with six extra-base hits, six RBI, 14 runs and two steals while sitting a consistent second in the order against right-handed pitching.
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