Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: Crosses plate three times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Edwards went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.

The 26-year-old middle infielder continues a blistering start to the season. Edwards has already racked up eight multi-hit performances in 17 games, slashing .359/.414/.516 with six extra-base hits, six RBI, 14 runs and two steals while sitting a consistent second in the order against right-handed pitching.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
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