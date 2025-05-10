Xavier Edwards News: Doing damage on basepaths

Edwards went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

The shortstop is still struggling to regain his 2024 form at the plate, but Edwards is taking advantage when he does get on base. He's up to 10 steals in 12 attempts on the season, and four of those pilfers have come in the last six games despite the fact that he's batting just .190 (4-for-21) during that stretch, although he's also drawn six free passes.