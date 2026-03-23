Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: Gaining momentum ahead of opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Edwards is batting .194 (7-for-36) in 14 games this spring with a 4:5 BB:K and three stolen bases in four attempts.

While his Grapefruit League numbers aren't overly impressive, Edwards appears to be locking in ahead of Opening Day, as four of his seven hits have come in his last five games, a stretch in which he's gone 4-for-13 (.308) with a couple doubles. The 26-year-old switch hitter doesn't offer any power, but since making his big-league debut in 2023 he's been a strong leadoff option, batting .298 for the Marlins with a .358 OBP and 63 steals in 239 contests.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
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