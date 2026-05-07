Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: Getting rest Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Edwards isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Edwards' seven-game hit streak ended with an 0-for-4 performance in Wednesday's contest, and the Marlins will now get the second baseman some rest during Thursday's series finale. Leo Jimenez will get the nod at the keystone and bat eighth.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
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