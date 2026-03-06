Xavier Edwards News: In lineup Friday
Edwards (calf) is leading off and playing second base for Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
It's a great sign for Edwards, who departed Thursday's game with left calf tightness. The infielder won't have to miss any time due to the issue and will resume his regular starting spot. He's 3-for-11 with three steals over five games this spring.
