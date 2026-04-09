Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: On base three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Edwards went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

After going 0-for-7 over the prior two games -- his first hitless performances this season -- Edwards got back on track Wednesday. The switch-hitting speedster has come flying out of the gates, slashing .400/.438/.533 over 12 contests with three doubles, a homer, two steals, six RBI and 10 runs.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
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