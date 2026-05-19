Xavier Edwards News: Pops fifth homer
Edwards went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over Atlanta.
The second baseman launched a solo shot in the fifth inning off Aaron Bummer, going back-to-back with Javier Sanoja to break open the game. It was Edwards' fifth homer of the season -- he came into 2026 with only four in just over 1,000 big-league plate appearances -- and four of them have come in May, a month in which he's slashing .297/.357/.547 over 17 games with two steals, nine RBI and 13 runs.
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