Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: Pops first homer of year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:40pm

Edwards went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

The speedy infielder dropped a Will Warren fastball into the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium in the first inning. Edwards has hit safely in seven straight games to begin the season, slashing a blistering .423/.444/.577 with one double, one homer, one RBI, seven runs scored and one steal.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
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