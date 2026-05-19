Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: Power surge continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Edwards went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta.

Edwards opened the scoring for Miami by taking Martin Perez deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning. It was his second straight game with a homer, and over his last 12 games the typically light-hitting second baseman is batting .304 (14-for-46) with four homers, two steals, seven RBI and 12 runs.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
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