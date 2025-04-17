Xavier Edwards News: Reaches three times in loss
Edwards went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Edwards is without an extra-base hit in his past nine contests, but he's still providing plenty of production atop the lineup with a .400 batting average (16-for-40) and eight walks during a 10-game hit streak. The 25-year-old entered the day tied for fifth in MLB with six stolen bases and also has 11 runs and seven RBI through 85 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now