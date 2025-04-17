Fantasy Baseball
Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: Reaches three times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 12:08pm

Edwards went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Edwards is without an extra-base hit in his past nine contests, but he's still providing plenty of production atop the lineup with a .400 batting average (16-for-40) and eight walks during a 10-game hit streak. The 25-year-old entered the day tied for fifth in MLB with six stolen bases and also has 11 runs and seven RBI through 85 plate appearances.

