Xavier Edwards News: Reaches three times in win

Edwards went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored, a double and a walk during Saturday's 11-10 extra-inning win over the Rays.

June has been a kind month to Edwards so far as he's now recorded a hit in four of the five games he's played. The 25-year-old is 9-for-18 with four runs scored, three doubles, three RBI, two walks and just one strikeout. He is slashing .284/.355/.326 on the season, so it's good to see him getting some extra-base hits.