Xavier Edwards News: Reaches thrice in loss

Edwards went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Edwards is without an extra-base hit in his past nine contests, but he's still providing plenty of production atop the lineup with a .417 average (15-for-36) and seven walks during a 10-game hit streak. The 25-year-old entered the day tied for fifth in MLB with six stolen bases and also has 11 runs and seven RBI through 85 plate appearances.