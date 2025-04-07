Xavier Edwards News: Steals bag in loss

Edwards went 2-for-3 with a steal and a walk in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Mets.

The Miami shortstop returned to the lineup Monday after being scratched Sunday with a sore right knee. Edwards allayed any doubts of his health when he swiped second in the third inning for his third steal in as many attempts. The 25-year-old is slashing .282/.356/.359 with four runs scored and three RBI over 45 plate appearances.