Xavier Edwards News: Swipes first bag of year

Edwards went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

The shortstop reached base on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning and promptly stole second, giving Edwards his first steal of 2025. After swiping 31 in only 70 big-league games last season, the 25-year-old set his sights high this year and said this spring he believes he can steal 60. Through the Marlins' first four games, Edwards is batting .200 (3-for-15) with three walks, a double, two runs and two RBI as the club's everyday leadoff hitter.