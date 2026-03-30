Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: Swipes first bag of year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:30am

Edwards went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

It was the first steal of 2026 for the switch-hitting second baseman. Edwards is hitting lower in the order against left-handed pitching to begin the year, which could cost him occasional opportunities to take an extra base, but he's generated plenty on his own by going 4-for-11 through three games with three runs scored and a 0:1 BB:K.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
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