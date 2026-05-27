Xavier Edwards News: Swipes two bags in Wednesday's loss
Edwards went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
The 26-year-old infielder continues racking up hits. Edwards has produced six multi-hit performances in the last 15 games, a stretch in which he's batting .322 (19-for-59) with two home runs, four steals, five RBI and 13 runs.
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