Xavier Edwards News: Swipes two bags in Wednesday's loss

Edwards went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old infielder continues racking up hits. Edwards has produced six multi-hit performances in the last 15 games, a stretch in which he's batting .322 (19-for-59) with two home runs, four steals, five RBI and 13 runs.