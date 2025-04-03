Xavier Isaac Injury: Could return in late-April

Isaac (elbow) is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Montgomery and could be activated in late-April as he builds up his throwing, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

He underwent a precautionary MRI on his left elbow back in February and was able to get into spring games in early-March, but he aggravated the injury and missed the Spring Breakout game and it looks like he'll end up missing about six weeks due to the injury if he avoids further setbacks. Isaac has a lot to prove after striking out at a 40.6 percent clip in his first exposure to Double-A pitching as a 20-year-old.