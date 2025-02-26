Xavier Isaac Injury: MRI comes back negative
Isaac is expected to resume hitting in a few days after an MRI on his left elbow came back negative, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The first base prospect has seen more outfield reps early on in camp, which contributed to some soreness in his elbow. It will be a little while before Isaac resumes throwing, but the good news is he should be fine. He's likely to begin the season at Double-A Montgomery.
