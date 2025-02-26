Fantasy Baseball
Xavier Isaac headshot

Xavier Isaac Injury: MRI comes back negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Isaac is expected to resume hitting in a few days after an MRI on his left elbow came back negative, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The first base prospect has seen more outfield reps early on in camp, which contributed to some soreness in his elbow. It will be a little while before Isaac resumes throwing, but the good news is he should be fine. He's likely to begin the season at Double-A Montgomery.

