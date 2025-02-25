Fantasy Baseball
Xavier Isaac Injury: Precautionary MRI on elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Isaac will undergo a precautionary MRI on his left elbow, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Traditionally a first baseman, Isaac is being worked out in the outfield some this spring and the Rays believe that added stress on his throwing arm is what has caused some soreness. The club is optimistic, however, that Isaac won't miss "too much time," per manager Kevin Cash. Isaac is likely to open the 2025 season at Double-A Montgomery.

