Xavier Isaac News: Rejoins spring lineup

Isaac (elbow) will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll see his first spring game action since Feb. 21, after a sore left elbow had limited him in recent workouts. Though the elbow issue no longer seems to be affecting Isaac at the dish, it's unclear when he'll be able to complete his throwing program and resume playing first base and in the outfield. In any case, Isaac doesn't look like he'll require a season-opening stint on Double-A Montgomery's injured list since he'll be able to serve as a DH until he's fully healthy.