Xzavion Curry News: Joins Mets organization
Curry signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday.
Curry was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse and made his organizational debut Sunday, starting in an 8-5 loss to Rochester while striking out four batters and allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over five innings. The 27-year-old righty appeared in three games out of the Miami bullpen in 2025, but he's unlikely to be in the mix for a call-up to New York anytime soon unless the Mets' pitching staff gets decimated by injuries.
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