Xzavion Curry headshot

Xzavion Curry News: Joins Mets organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Curry signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday.

Curry was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse and made his organizational debut Sunday, starting in an 8-5 loss to Rochester while striking out four batters and allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over five innings. The 27-year-old righty appeared in three games out of the Miami bullpen in 2025, but he's unlikely to be in the mix for a call-up to New York anytime soon unless the Mets' pitching staff gets decimated by injuries.

Xzavion Curry
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xzavion Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xzavion Curry See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
September 1, 2024
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Swing, Batter Batter
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Swing, Batter Batter
Author Image
Todd Zola
August 10, 2024
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 28
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
July 28, 2024
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 28
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
July 28, 2024