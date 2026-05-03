Yacksel Rios headshot

Yacksel Rios News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Cubs designated Rios for assignment Sunday.

During his week-long stint in the majors, Rios made just one appearance out of the bullpen, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings last Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. The 32-year-old reliever will now be subject to the waiver process, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll have the option of electing free agency.

Yacksel Rios
Chicago Cubs
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