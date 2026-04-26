Yacksel Rios headshot

Yacksel Rios News: Gets call to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Cubs selected Rios' contract from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Rios joined Chicago on a minor-league contract in January and will get a look in the majors after posting a 5.06 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB over 10.2 frames with Iowa to begin the season. The right-hander last pitched in the majors in 2023 and has a 6.23 ERA in 92 career MLB appearances.

Yacksel Rios
Chicago Cubs
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