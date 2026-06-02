Yacksel Rios headshot

Yacksel Rios News: Released by Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Cubs released Rios on Monday.

Rios made one scoreless appearance for the Cubs earlier this season but has spent most of the year at Triple-A Iowa, posting a 4.24 ERA and 15:10 K:BB over 17 frames. The 32-year-old will now be on the lookout for a deal with a new organization.

Yacksel Rios
 Free Agent
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