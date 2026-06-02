Yacksel Rios News: Released by Cubs
The Cubs released Rios on Monday.
Rios made one scoreless appearance for the Cubs earlier this season but has spent most of the year at Triple-A Iowa, posting a 4.24 ERA and 15:10 K:BB over 17 frames. The 32-year-old will now be on the lookout for a deal with a new organization.
Yacksel Rios
Free Agent
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