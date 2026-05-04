Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz Injury: Late scratch Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Diaz (abdomen) has been scratched from Monday's lineup against the Dodgers due to a left abdominal injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was initially slated to bat ninth in Monday's series opener, but an abdominal injury will keep him from taking the field. He can be considered day-to-day until the team has more information to share on the severity of his injury.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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