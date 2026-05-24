Yainer Diaz Injury: Moving closer to rehab assignment
Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Diaz (oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment during the first week of June, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Per MLB.com, Diaz is in the midst of a running and hitting progression as he works his way back from a left oblique strain, which sent him to the injured list May 5. He looks as though he could be ready to hit against live pitching at some point during the upcoming week, and if all goes well, the Astros could map out a rehab assignment for the 27-year-old backstop soon thereafter. Christian Vazquez has been serving as Houston's primary catcher since Diaz hit the shelf.
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