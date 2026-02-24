Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz Injury: Return confirmed

Diaz (foot) will be the designated hitter Wednesday and will start at catcher in Friday's Grapefruit League game, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz was delayed due to a foot sprain suffered in the Dominican Winter League, but he wasn't too far behind, as he's scheduled to catch in a game before the end of February. Cesar Salazar is Diaz's only backup, so there should be ample playing time available for Diaz once he puts the foot sprain behind him.

