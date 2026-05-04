Yainer Diaz Injury: Will require IL stint

Diaz is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was scratched from Monday's starting lineup with what was reported to be a left abdominal injury, and manager Joe Espada added after the game that the backstop will miss some time due to an oblique issue. Christian Vazquez can be expected to serve as the primary catcher while Diaz recovers.