Yainer Diaz News: Absent from lineup
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Angels.
Diaz started the last two games, which was preceded by a stretch with three straight contests on the bench. He'll retreat to the pine Wednesday while Christian Vazquez handles the catching duties for the Astros.
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