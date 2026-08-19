Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 3:58pm

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Angels.

Diaz started the last two games, which was preceded by a stretch with three straight contests on the bench. He'll retreat to the pine Wednesday while Christian Vazquez handles the catching duties for the Astros.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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