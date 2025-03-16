Yainer Diaz News: Back in action Sunday

Diaz (illness) is starting behind the plate and batting cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined the past few days due to an illness but is ready to return to the lineup Sunday. Diaz has gone just 4-for-30 through 11 games in spring training, but he also had a .666 OPS last spring before turning in a .299/.325/.441 slash line with 16 homers during the regular season.