Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Diaz (illness) is starting behind the plate and batting cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined the past few days due to an illness but is ready to return to the lineup Sunday. Diaz has gone just 4-for-30 through 11 games in spring training, but he also had a .666 OPS last spring before turning in a .299/.325/.441 slash line with 16 homers during the regular season.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now