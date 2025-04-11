Yainer Diaz News: Erupts with five RBI, two XBH

Diaz went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 14-3 win over the Angels.

Diaz had more hits Friday than he did in his first nine games of the season combined. This big effort at the plate also included his first extra-base hits of the year as well as his first RBI since Opening Day. Diaz delivered a grand slam to cap a six-run fifth inning and added an RBI double as the Astros rallied again in the sixth. That raised his batting average to .132 (5-for-38) with six RBI and three runs scored across 10 contests. Diaz is likely to continue playing in a starting role at catcher -- he's shown potential with 39 homers and 144 RBI across 252 games over the last two seasons, so his slow start to 2025 may just be a brief slump.