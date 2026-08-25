Yainer Diaz News: First multi-homer game of 2026
Diaz went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, an RBI single and an additional run scored during the Astros' 9-7 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.
Diaz opened Tuesday's scoring with a solo home run in the second inning before going long again in the eighth. It was the third multi-homer game of his major-league career and first of the season, and his RBI single in the ninth set a season high in runs driven in. Diaz has gone 13-for-50 (.260) with six RBI and three extra-base hits in August.
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