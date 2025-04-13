Yainer Diaz News: Getting breather Sunday

Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Victor Caratini will receive the starting nod behind the dish while Diaz rests for a day game after a night game. Though he went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 4-1 loss, Diaz busted out of his slump in a big way in the series opener Friday, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and an additional run in the Astros' 14-3 victory.