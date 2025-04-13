Fantasy Baseball
Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz News: Getting breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Victor Caratini will receive the starting nod behind the dish while Diaz rests for a day game after a night game. Though he went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 4-1 loss, Diaz busted out of his slump in a big way in the series opener Friday, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and an additional run in the Astros' 14-3 victory.

