Yainer Diaz News: Getting breather Sunday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Diaz will get a break Sunday after starting the first three games of the season. He's yet to get his bat going, having gone 2-for-12 with a walk, two RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Christian Vazquez is starting behind the plate in the series finale, batting ninth.
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