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Yainer Diaz News: Getting breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz will get a break Sunday after starting the first three games of the season. He's yet to get his bat going, having gone 2-for-12 with a walk, two RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Christian Vazquez is starting behind the plate in the series finale, batting ninth.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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