Yainer Diaz News: Homers in loss
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Yankees.
Diaz was a bright spot in an otherwise rough evening for Houston. The catcher got the Astros on the board with a two-out, RBI single in the second inning before launching his second home run of the season off Fernando Cruz in the seventh. Diaz is slowly starting to heat up after a slow start to the year -- he has at least one hit in each of his last four contests, going 5-for-16 (.313) with three extra-base hits in that span. Overall, Diaz is batting .213 with a .571 OPS, 12 RBI and three runs scored through his first 80 plate appearances in 2026.
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