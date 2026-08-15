Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Diaz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz will move to the bench Saturday after going just 5-for-27 (.185) at the plate to begin the month of August. Christian Vazquez will replace him as Houston's catcher and bat ninth.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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