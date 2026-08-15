Yainer Diaz News: Idle Saturday
Diaz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Diaz will move to the bench Saturday after going just 5-for-27 (.185) at the plate to begin the month of August. Christian Vazquez will replace him as Houston's catcher and bat ninth.
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