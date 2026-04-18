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Yainer Diaz News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Diaz is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Diaz will take a seat after starting in each of the Astros' last two games, going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts in that span. Christian Vazquez will start behind home plate and bat eighth while catching pitches from Lance McCullers.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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