Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Diaz isn't in the Astros' lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz will begin on the bench with Christian Vazquez doing the catching for Houston on Sunday. Diaz is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 6-for-20 (.300 average) with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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