Yainer Diaz News: Not starting Sunday
Diaz isn't in the Astros' lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Diaz will begin on the bench with Christian Vazquez doing the catching for Houston on Sunday. Diaz is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 6-for-20 (.300 average) with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.
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