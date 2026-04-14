Yainer Diaz News: On bench Tuesday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Diaz started the previous three games and will receive a day off after going 2-for-11 with a solo homer and an additional RBI. Christian Vazquez will work behind the plate and bat ninth versus Colorado righty Michael Lorenzen.
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