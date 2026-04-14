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Yainer Diaz News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Diaz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz started the previous three games and will receive a day off after going 2-for-11 with a solo homer and an additional RBI. Christian Vazquez will work behind the plate and bat ninth versus Colorado righty Michael Lorenzen.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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