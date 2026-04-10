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Yainer Diaz News: Out of Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 3:44pm

Diaz isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Seattle.

Diaz will miss a second consecutive start Friday after starting each of Houston's previous five games, during which he went 6-for-21 with four RBI and two runs scored. Christian Vazquez will catch for Tatsuya Imai instead and bat ninth.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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