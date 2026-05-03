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Yainer Diaz News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Diaz will receive a routine day off after he had started behind the plate or at designated hitter in each of the Astros' last five games. Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties in the series finale in Boston.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
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