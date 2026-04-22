Yainer Diaz headshot

Yainer Diaz News: Receiving breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Christian Vazquez will receive a turn behind the dish for the matinee game while Diaz rests after catching each of the Astros' last three contests. Diaz recorded a hit in each of those games, but he's still been a disappointment for fantasy managers through the first four weeks of the season with a .197 average, one home run, 10 RBI and five runs over 18 games.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yainer Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yainer Diaz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago